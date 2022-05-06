Wisewood Inn: Woman bitten by dog after it attacked her pet in Yorkshire country pub

A woman has been bitten by a dog in a country pub on the outskirts of Sheffield.

By Grace Newton
Friday, 6th May 2022, 5:20 pm

The incident happened at the Wisewood Inn, a Loxley Brewery pub in the picturesque Loxley Valley which has won CAMRA awards.

South Yorkshire Police said: "It is reported that on 12 February at around 7:45pm, the victim was sat inside the Wisewood Inn when her dog was attacked by another dog. When she attempted to separate the animals, she was bitten on the hand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

"Her dog suffered injuries that required treatment from a vet, and she has suffered nerve damage to her finger.

The Wisewood Inn

Read More

Read More
Police stand guard at Yorkshire cemetery after discovery that grave had been dug...

"Police now want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who can provide information about what happened.

"If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 612 of 12 February."