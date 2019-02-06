Witnesses describe blast scene as gas explosion puts five in hospital in Batley

Witnesses have descirbed the scene of a gas explosion in Batley which resulted in five people being taken to hospital.

Paul Tinker, 49, watched on from the police cordon attempting to see if any damage had been caused to his wife Sharon's florist - which was just "5 yards" from the explosion.

Down To Earth Florist is directly behind the block of flats in which a suspected gas explosion occurred on Wednesday night.

Paul rushed down to the scene but was stopped by police and has had no access to assess any damage which may have been caused.

He said the block of flats was originally a HSBC bank before becoming a nightclub.

When Paul's wife Sharon bought the florist around two and a half years ago, work was commencing on converting the club into residential flats.

He said the explosion had rocked the whole community and told how if the blast would've been just one week later, his wife would have been working in preparation for valentines day.

Paul, from Ossett, West Yorkshire said: "I am so glad my wife wasn't in there.

"I have heard it was a gas explosion.

"The explosion is next to my wife's shop, it is about five yards away."

Paul said he was very worried about the state the florist may be in following the explosion.

He added: "There have been so many emergency services here.

"A lot of them have left as well, at least three fire engines have gone.

"There was so much traffic and so many people stuck behind the cordon.

"For us it is just the not knowing what has happened which is the worst thing.

"I don't know what damage it will have caused to our business.

"I just hope everyone is safe, I have heard some staff from a nearby business were working a late shift so I hope they are okay."