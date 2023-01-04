It happened on Baildon Road, near pasture Road, in Bradford at around 11.47pm on January 3.
The silver Vauxhall Vectra car, in which the woman was a passenger, was being pursued by the police when it overturned.
A referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The IOPC established that six people were travelling in the vehicle.
Four people, three men and a woman, were taken to hospital.
A 21-year old-man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He remains in police custody.
A 26-year old-man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
He also remains in police custody
The road remains closed whist investigation work takes place.
OPC Regional Director Thea Walton said: “I would like to offer our condolences to the family and loved ones of the young woman who died in this tragic incident. Our thoughts are with all those affected.
“It is important that we understand the events leading up to the collision. Our independent investigation will be thorough and look at the actions and decision-making of police.
“As our work is at an early stage and it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”
Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle prior to the collision or anyone who may have dash cam footage is asked to contact police via 101 quoting log 1802 of 3 January.