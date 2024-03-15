Woman, 24, and two teenage boys charged with murder of man in Yorkshire park

Sacad Ali was found with several stab wounds in a park in Sheffield on March 9. Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics who arrived at the scene in Ponderosa Park, Sacad died at the scene.

Now, South Yorkshire Police says it has charged Rebecca Moore, 24, of Springvale Walk in Sheffield, with his murder. Two teenage boys, aged 16 and 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have also been charged with the murder of Sacad Ali and possession of an offensive weapon.

A statement from the force said: “Officers were called to Ponderosa Park in the Netherthorpe area of the city in the early hours of last Saturday morning (9 March) following reports of a man found with multiple stab wounds.

24-year-old Sacad Ali was stabbed to death in Ponderosa Park in the Netherthorpe area of Sheffield in the early hours of Satuday, March 9, 2024

