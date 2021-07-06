Woman, 32, died after she was struck by lorry

The woman was struck at the junction of Queens Road and Hanson Lane, Halifax. Image: Google

Police said the 32-year-old pedestrian was hit on Queens Road at its junction with Hanson Lane just before 8.30am today (July 6).

She was pronounced dead at the scene,

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Enquiries are continuing into how the collision occurred and investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened immediately prior to the incident, or anyone with dash cam footage or footage that will assist the investigation.

"The Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating the collision and can be contacted on 101 or through the options on the West Yorkshire Police website.