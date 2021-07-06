Woman, 32, died after she was struck by lorry

Police said the 32-year-old pedestrian was hit on Queens Road at its junction with Hanson Lane just before 8.30am today (July 6).
She was pronounced dead at the scene,
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Enquiries are continuing into how the collision occurred and investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened immediately prior to the incident, or anyone with dash cam footage or footage that will assist the investigation.
"The Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating the collision and can be contacted on 101 or through the options on the West Yorkshire Police website.
"The log reference is 292 of 6 July."