Woman, 53, to stand trial accused of seriously injuring couple in crash on the Yorkshire coast

A 53-year-old driver is to stand trial accused of seriously injuring a couple in a crash near the Yorkshire coast.

Christine Stogden, of Outgaits Lane, Hunmanby, near Filey, is charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving without due care and attention following a collision on Malton Road in Hunmanby last June.

Her Nissan X-Trail struck a Vauxhall Insignia driven by David Nuttall, 55, who was travelling with passenger Tina Walker, who is in her late 40s.

Ms Walker was critically hurt and had to be airlifted to Hull Royal Infirmary, while Mr Nuttall and Stogden herself were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The collision happened in Hunmanby, the village where Christine Stogden also lives