Woman, 55, set to face trial accused of coercive control of her mother who was 'banned from seeing friends and feared violence' in Yorkshire village
Beverley Lawson is accused of the offences dating back to 2022, when she allegedly stopped her mother from seeing friends, threw away her food, caused her to fear violence and would not allow friends and family into her home to visit her.
Both women live in separate properties in the village of Aiskew, near Bedale in North Yorkshire.
Lawson appeared at Teesside Crown Court on February 15, but Recorder Andrew Sutcliffe was told by both the Crown Prosecution Service and her defence team that there were concerns over her ‘capacity to understand and take part in proceedings’.
Both counsel said it was a possibility that if the three-day trial could not take place, a finding of facts hearing would have to be held instead if Lawson was found not fit to plead.
Recorder Sutcliffe adjourned the case to allow medical and psychiatric reports to be prepared. If Lawson is found fit to stand trial, it would not begin until March 2025 due to a backlog at the court.