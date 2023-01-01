Woman, 71, beaten with knife handle during terrifying home invasion in Yorkshire village by man who rang doorbell

A couple in their 70s have been left terrified after a home invasion by a robber who rang their doorbell.

South Yorkshire Police said: “At around 9.45pm on Wednesday 16 November, the couple were at home on Leyland Avenue in Hatfield, near Doncaster, when the doorbell rang. It is understood that a man wearing a skull mask forced entry when the 73-year-old man opened the door.

“The suspect is then reported to have threatened the couple with a knife, demanding money. When they told him they didn’t have any, he is believed to have assaulted the 71-year-old woman, hitting her with the base of the knife repeatedly on the head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is understood that the couple tried to fight back, and the woman attempted to open the front door to raise the alarm but was dragged back into the property by the suspect. “He eventually fled the property with a small amount of cash. The 71-year-old woman required hospital treatment for her head injury.

Leyland Avenue, Hatfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The suspect has been described by the victims as a white man in his early 20s, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, with fair hair and pale skin. He is reported to have been wearing dark clothing – slim trousers and a dark jacket with a hood, and a distinctive red/black skull Halloween mask. He is also believed to have been wearing thin gloves. The victims report that he spoke with a local accent and a deep voice.

“Did you see this man in the Hatfield area? Do you have any information about who may be responsible for this robbery? Anyone with CCTV footage who may have captured the suspect is also urged to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad