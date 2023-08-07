Three people have been arrested on suspicion of rape after it was reported that a woman got into what she believed to be registered taxi and was raped on the journey.

The alleged incident occurred on Paragon Street, Hull, just after midnight on Sunday, July 30, police said.

Three people have now been arrested on suspicion of rape and are in police custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Clough leading the investigation said: “We have been carrying out extensive lines of enquiries over the course of the last week, including reviewing CCTV footage in Hull City Centre at the time to identify the vehicle concerned.

Woman allegedly raped after getting into what she believed to be taxi as three arrested

“Following those enquiries, I can confirm that two people were arrested on Saturday 5 August on suspicion of rape and a third person was also arrested yesterday (Sunday 6 August) on suspicion of rape. All three remain in police custody whilst officers continue with lines of enquiry.

“I know this incident will be extremely concerning for our local community; however, I hope the news of these arrests reassures the public that we have been and continue to treat this investigation as a priority.

“Officers will continue to be in the area over the coming days, providing additional reassurance to the local community. I would encourage anyone with any concerns or any information to please come and speak to them.

“If anyone has any information, CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident, that has not already spoken to the police, please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting investigation reference 23*108027.”