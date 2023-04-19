Woman arrested after boy, three, is injured in dog attack in Yorkshire

A 42-year-old woman has been arrested following a dog attack on a South Yorkshire road in which a three-year-old boy was injured.

The incident took place in the Parkgate area of Rotherham on Monday afternoon (April 17).

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police told The Star: “We were called to reports of a dog attack on Spalton Road, Parkgate, Rotherham at 2.08pm on Monday (17 April).

“Officers attended the scene and an XL Bully dog was seized from a property on the road.

Spalton Road, Rotherham

“A three-year-old boy was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

“A 42-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of owner or person in charge allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control. She was later bailed.

“An investigation is ongoing, and enquiries are being carried out.”

