Woman arrested after boy, three, is injured in dog attack in Yorkshire

A 42-year-old woman has been arrested following a dog attack on a South Yorkshire road in which a three-year-old boy was injured.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 19th Apr 2023, 16:58 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 17:03 BST

The incident took place in the Parkgate area of Rotherham on Monday afternoon (April 17).

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police told The Star: “We were called to reports of a dog attack on Spalton Road, Parkgate, Rotherham at 2.08pm on Monday (17 April).

“Officers attended the scene and an XL Bully dog was seized from a property on the road.

Spalton Road, Rotherham
Spalton Road, Rotherham

“A three-year-old boy was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

“A 42-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of owner or person in charge allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control. She was later bailed.

“An investigation is ongoing, and enquiries are being carried out.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact the police by calling 101, quoting incident number 538 on 17 April.