Woman arrested after crack cocaine found stuffed inside Kinder Egg

A woman has been arrested after drugs were found hidden inside a Kinder Egg.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 20th Apr 2023, 11:36 BST

Cleveland Police raided a home in Wrensfield Road in Stockton this morning (Apr 20) as part of Operation Artemis. The force said it found crack cocaine stuffed inside an empty Kinder Egg.

Officers also found cocaine, cannabis, two machetes and £800 in cash inside the property.

The force said: “Crack cocaine concealed in a Kinder Egg, cocaine, cannabis, two machetes and £800 in cash have been seized from a property on Wrensfield Road in Stockton. A woman has been arrested & is en route to custody.”

Police discovered crack cocaine hidden inside a Kinder Egg in StocktonPolice discovered crack cocaine hidden inside a Kinder Egg in Stockton
Officers have conducted four warrants already this morning across Stockton as part of Operation Artemis, a crack down on the drug operations in the area. Eight people have been arrested so far, for offences including possession with intent to supply Class A Drugs and assault of a police officer.

A large quantity of cannabis and drugs paraphernalia have also been seized from a property on Wrynose Gardens in Stockton. A man has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs and woman has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.

A statement added: “Cleveland Police will continue to take action throughout the day to target those who cause harm to our communities.”