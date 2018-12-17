Woman attacked during knife-point robbery at Leeds shop

MASKED KNIFE-POINT robbers who threatened and attacked staff at a Co-op store Leeds are being hunted by police.

Three robbers struck at the the Co-operative store on Selby Road in the Whitkirk area of Leeds just after 8pm on Sunday night ( Dec 16).

Three men got out of a black coloured Seat Altea which had been parked in the store’s car park for several minutes.

The driver of the vehicle remained in the car as the three men wearing face coverings and gloves entered the store armed with knives.

They were also carrying bedsheets.

Staff working in the store were then threatened and told to open the tills.

They then filled the bedsheet with cigarettes and cash and of the suspects the hit one of the cashiers in the face with his hand) before making off in the same Seat Altea.

The car was later found abandoned.

Det Insp Jackson of Leeds CID, said “I would appeal for any witnesses to the incident or anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area immediately before or after to come forward.”

Call police on 101.