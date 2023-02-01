Woman attacked in own home in Yorkshire after four people storm into her house

Police were called at around 10.34pm on January 26 following reports of a robbery on Fothergill Drive in Edenthorpe. It was reported that four people had made their way into a home, caused serious damage and then fled with some of the victim’s possessions.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is reported that four people forced entry to a property, causing significant damage and assaulting the occupant – a woman in her 20s. A mobile phone and bank cards were also taken.”
Police said that a 35-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of burglary. They have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101. Alternatively, contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.