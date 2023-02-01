Woman attacked in own home in Yorkshire after four people storm into her house

Two people have been arrested after a woman was attacked in her own home in Yorkshire.

Police were called at around 10.34pm on January 26 following reports of a robbery on Fothergill Drive in Edenthorpe. It was reported that four people had made their way into a home, caused serious damage and then fled with some of the victim’s possessions.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is reported that four people forced entry to a property, causing significant damage and assaulting the occupant – a woman in her 20s. A mobile phone and bank cards were also taken.”

Police said that a 35-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of burglary. They have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Police are investigating the robbery in Edenthorpe.