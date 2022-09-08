Woman banned from B&M Bargains and Wilkos after stealing washing powder and air fresheners

Jenny Roberta Tomlinson, 35, of Castleford, was given the Order at Leeds’ Magistrates Court on August 23 for her persistent anti-social behaviour - after joint action was taken by Wakefield Council and West Yorkshire Police.

It followed a conviction for persistent shop lifting on seven separate occasions in Castleford town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She stole washing powder and air fresheners valued at £440 from Wilko, Carlton Street during July and August this year.

A woman has been issued with a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order after stealing more than £400 of washing powder and air fresheners.

The Criminal Behaviour Order prevents Tomlinson from entering Wilko, 80 Carlton Street, Castleford, B&M Bargains Albion Street Castleford and Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre.

The conditions means that she must not remain on any retail premises in the Wakefield area when asked to leave by staff.

The CBO remains in force until midnight 22 August 2025.

At the Court hearing offence Tomlinson was warned by the judge she will face a prison sentence should she breach the order.

Cllr Maureen Cummings, Cabinet member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “We are pleased the Court has granted this Criminal Behaviour Order. We will take firm action against people who behave in a way that is unacceptable and anti-social.

“Our joint action with West Yorkshire Police demonstrates that we do not tolerate this behaviour, which has no place in our district.”

Inspector Daniel Jones of West Yorkshire Police’s Wakefield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) said “This Criminal Behaviour Order displays the commitment of Wakefield North East NPT officers and our partners in the Council’s Anti-Social Behaviour team to tackle shoplifting within the district.