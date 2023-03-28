All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
7 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
1 hour ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
4 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
6 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
6 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
7 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Woman denies causing death by dangerous driving after police officer is killed

A woman has denied causing death by dangerous driving after she was involved in a crash which killed a North Yorkshire Police officer.

By Nathan Hyde
Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:44 BST

PC Patrick Casey, a 29-year-old from Hull, died while riding his motorcycle along the B1222 between Sherburn-in-Elmet and Cawood, on July 18 in 2021.

Charlotte Crawford was driving a Ford Fiesta which collided with the officer’s Suzuki GSX 1300 bike and a Seat Leon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 26-year-old, of Abbey Walk in Selby, pleaded not guilty to one count of causing death by dangerous driving at York Crown Court today.

Most Popular
PC Patrick Casey, 29, from Hull, died while riding his motorcycle along the B1222 between Sherburn-in-Elmet and Cawood on July 18 in 2021.
PC Patrick Casey, 29, from Hull, died while riding his motorcycle along the B1222 between Sherburn-in-Elmet and Cawood on July 18 in 2021.
PC Patrick Casey, 29, from Hull, died while riding his motorcycle along the B1222 between Sherburn-in-Elmet and Cawood on July 18 in 2021.

The court heard that she was returning from Leeds, after buying a mobile phone, when she collided with the officer at a crossroads.

Crawford has been released on unconditional bail until September 25, when she is due to stand trial at the same court.

PC Casey joined North Yorkshire Police in September 2020 and was based in Scarborough, having left the Army Air Corps following a 10-year military career.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After the officer’s death, his family released a tribute describing him as “an absolutely wonderful son and brother”.

PC Patrick Casey
PC Patrick Casey
PC Patrick Casey

They said: “The middle child of three, he was our rock, like a best friend. We were, and always will be, incredibly proud of him.

“Unfortunately, Pat passed away whilst doing one of his life’s greatest loves, riding his motorbike - something he loved to do whenever he got a spare moment.

“He spoke regularly about what he had achieved, and according to his colleagues, he was incredibly passionate about helping people, especially the vulnerable.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They added: “Since losing him, we have been absolutely heartbroken and lost without him. He’s left behind a huge hole in our hearts that can never be filled.”