Woman denies causing death by dangerous driving after police officer is killed

A woman has denied causing death by dangerous driving after she was involved in a crash which killed a North Yorkshire Police officer.

PC Patrick Casey, a 29-year-old from Hull, died while riding his motorcycle along the B1222 between Sherburn-in-Elmet and Cawood, on July 18 in 2021.

Charlotte Crawford was driving a Ford Fiesta which collided with the officer’s Suzuki GSX 1300 bike and a Seat Leon.

The 26-year-old, of Abbey Walk in Selby, pleaded not guilty to one count of causing death by dangerous driving at York Crown Court today.

The court heard that she was returning from Leeds, after buying a mobile phone, when she collided with the officer at a crossroads.

Crawford has been released on unconditional bail until September 25, when she is due to stand trial at the same court.

PC Casey joined North Yorkshire Police in September 2020 and was based in Scarborough, having left the Army Air Corps following a 10-year military career.

After the officer’s death, his family released a tribute describing him as “an absolutely wonderful son and brother”.

They said: “The middle child of three, he was our rock, like a best friend. We were, and always will be, incredibly proud of him.

“Unfortunately, Pat passed away whilst doing one of his life’s greatest loves, riding his motorbike - something he loved to do whenever he got a spare moment.

“He spoke regularly about what he had achieved, and according to his colleagues, he was incredibly passionate about helping people, especially the vulnerable.”

