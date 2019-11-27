Woman dies after car crashes into double decker bus in East Yorkshire

A woman has died after a car crashed into a double decker bus in East Yorkshire.

The woman, who was in her 70s, was a passenger in a Citroen Picasso which crashed into the back of a broken down bus at the side of the A1079 close to the junction with Jocks Lodge between Beverley and Hull.

She sadly died at the scene.

A man, who is in his 60s and the driver of the car, was seriously injured.

Humberside Police is appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, which happened yesterday at around 5.50pm, to get in touch quoting log 409 of November 26.