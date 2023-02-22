Woman found dead in Sheffield house named by police as two arrested for murder

A woman who was found dead at a house in Sheffield has been named by police.

Sarah Brierley, 49, was found dead inside a property in the Skelton Close area shortly after 8am on Monday February 20 after officers forced entry.

Following initial enquiries at the scene, the woman’s death was treated as suspicious, and an investigation launched.

A forensic post mortem took place on Tuesday and the body was confirmed to be Sarah.

The post mortem found that Sarah had died of serious head injuries.

A man in his 40s was arrested yesterday morning on suspicion of murder.

A further woman, also aged in her 40s, was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday afternoon.

Both are from the Woodhouse area and still remain in police custody, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles who is overseeing the investigation said: “We continue to carry out work to establish what happened to Sarah, and the events which led to her death. Our officers are working hard to piece this together and two people remain in custody and are assisting with our enquiries.

“Our activity in the area will continue in the coming days while we gather information and speak to residents. We continue to ask anyone that has any information, no matter how small, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police via live chat, reporting online via the portal, or call 101 quoting incident number 145 of 20 February 2023.

Alternatively, if you would prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.