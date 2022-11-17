A young woman was left with serious injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run in Yorkshire.

The woman, in her 20s, was hit by a dark-coloured Ford Focus at the junction between Shalesmoor and Shepherd Street in Shalesmoor, Sheffield, shortly after 2.30pm on November 7. The driver drove off in the direction of Penistone Road, police said.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “The pedestrian, a woman in her 20s, was taken to hospital with multiple injuries including a fractured elbow and significant cuts and bruises. Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw the collision or who may have witnessed the vehicle either before or after the collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 458 of November 7. Any dashcam footage can be emailed to [email protected] – quoting the incident number in the subject line. Alternatively, access the police’s online portal here.