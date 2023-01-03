A man was taken to hospital after being attacked with a knife in Yorkshire.

Police were called to a house on Manger Gardens in Illingworth, near Halifax, by paramedics who were helping a man in his 40s who had been assaulted. The man was taken to hospital with injuries police say are not believed to be life-threatening.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said a 41-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been bailed pending further enquiries. Detectives are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about the attack, which happened shortly before 5.30pm on Friday (December 30), which might help with the police’s investigation should call Calderdale CID via 101. Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or contacting them online via their website.