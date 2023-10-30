Woman in her 60s has finger bitten off after being attacked by black Labrador in Yorkshire woodland
North Yorkshire Police are now investigating the incident on September 29 in Colburn, near Catterick.
The force said: “It happened in a wooded area near to Goodwood Avenue between 3pm and 3.30pm. A man was walking two black dogs which are believed to be Labradors.
"One of the black dogs which is believed to be called ‘Acer’ or ‘Ava’, attacked another dog and then bit the owner. The man who was walking with the dogs is described as white, in his early 30s, of an athletic build with a beard and he was wearing light coloured clothing.
"The victim, a 64-year-old woman, had a finger taken off and her dog suffered a punctured intestine.
"Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, officers are appealing for information about this dog and its owner.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230186855 when passing information.”