Woman in her 60s has finger bitten off after being attacked by black Labrador in Yorkshire woodland

A woman in her 60s has lost a finger after a Labrador attacked her and her dog in Yorkshire woodland.

North Yorkshire Police are now investigating the incident on September 29 in Colburn, near Catterick.

The force said: “It happened in a wooded area near to Goodwood Avenue between 3pm and 3.30pm. A man was walking two black dogs which are believed to be Labradors.

"One of the black dogs which is believed to be called ‘Acer’ or ‘Ava’, attacked another dog and then bit the owner. The man who was walking with the dogs is described as white, in his early 30s, of an athletic build with a beard and he was wearing light coloured clothing.

Goodwood Avenue, Colburn

"The victim, a 64-year-old woman, had a finger taken off and her dog suffered a punctured intestine.

"Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, officers are appealing for information about this dog and its owner.