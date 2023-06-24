All Sections
Woman in her 70s dies after Leeds crash which caused car to roll over onto side

Police are appealing for witnesses after the victim of a crash which happened in Leeds last week sadly died.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 24th Jun 2023, 12:06 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 12:06 BST

The crash on Shadwell Lane, Moortown, at 12:15pm on Monday, June 19, was close to the junction with High Moor Crescent.

A blue Suzuki Ignis travelling along Shadwell Lane, towards Harrogate Road, collided with a black Suzuki SX4 which was stationary and parked on the road.

The collision caused the Ignis to roll before coming to stop on its side, police said.

The driver of the Ignis, a female aged in her 70s, was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries yesterday.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, or anyone who may have video footage of it is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team by calling 101, or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 202306190717.