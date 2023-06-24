Woman in her 70s dies after Leeds crash which caused car to roll over onto side

Police are appealing for witnesses after the victim of a crash which happened in Leeds last week sadly died.

The crash on Shadwell Lane, Moortown, at 12:15pm on Monday, June 19, was close to the junction with High Moor Crescent.

A blue Suzuki Ignis travelling along Shadwell Lane, towards Harrogate Road, collided with a black Suzuki SX4 which was stationary and parked on the road.

The collision caused the Ignis to roll before coming to stop on its side, police said.

The driver of the Ignis, a female aged in her 70s, was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries yesterday.