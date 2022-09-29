Woman left needing plastic surgery after being bitten by dog in Yorkshire park

South Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses after the woman was attacked by the pitbull-type dog in Concord Park in Sheffield.

The incident happened around noon on September 24, when the victim was walking through the park, near to the main gates that lead on to Bellhouse Road. Another woman was sat on a bench with two dogs.

As she walked past, one of the dogs bit her leaving her with puncture wounds and lacerations on her high and upper forearm and a five-inch tear on her forearm, which required plastic surgery to repair. She was also left in shock by the incident.

Officers investigating the attack would like to speak to the woman who owned the dogs, who is described as being white roughly 40 years old with shoulder-length dark brown or black hair.

PC Ian Balshaw, the officer leading the investigation, said: "This would have been a terrifying experience for the victim, who had no inclination what was about to happen.

“We know that the woman we are looking to speak to offered to call the police at the time. The victim declined this as she was in shock and just wanted to seek medical attention. We are hoping if the woman reads this, she will come to us to help with our enquiries."