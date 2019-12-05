Woman lost sight in one eye in 'most horrific attack' Yorkshire police officer has ever seen

A woman lost sight permanently in one eye following a violent attack described by a Yorkshire police officer as "the most horrific attack' he has ever seen.

The woman was repeatedly punched in the face by Jamie Luke Ashton and suffered a fractured eye, fractured nose and a split eye lid.

Jamie Luke Ashton has been jailed for 12-and-a-half years

Ashton, of Scarborough, violently attacked his victim after sending her a relentless barrage of abusive WhatsApp messages in the early hours of June 30.

He then fled the scene of the assault, but was tracked down and arrested by North Yorkshire Police.

Despite extensive forensic and phone evidence, Ashton continually denied causing the woman any injury.

He went on trial at York Crown Court where a jury found him guilty of wounding with intent and grievous bodily harm.

Today, he appeared at the same court and was jailed for 12-and-a-half years.

Detective Constable Jon Kenworthy of Scarborough and Ryedale CID said: “Firstly I would like to commend the bravery and strength of the victim throughout the investigation and court process. While we realise that the sentence given to Ashton today cannot take away the pain and trauma he has caused her, I hope it can provide some closure on a horrific experience and help her and her family to move forward to more positive times.

“Ashton’s violence and sustained attack on this woman was sickening and the injuries he caused her are some for the most horrific eye injuries I have ever seen in my career. Throughout the investigation, he continually denied his involvement in the attack. However, a jury unanimously found him guilty. He now has a lengthy prison sentence ahead of him, to reflect on the hell and suffering he has cause the victim and her family.

“I hope this sentence also send out a message to other victims of violence; we take all reports of violence and abuse incredibly seriously and we will do our upmost to safeguard you and bring those who cause harm to justice.”