Woman produced fake letter from employer in attempt to evade speeding conviction

Magdaline Parker’s vehicle was caught travelling at 69mph in a 50mph zone on the M606 in Bradford on 15th March 2019.

Parker initially admitted the speeding offence, but when the matter was sent to court she entered a not guilty plea.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She claimed she had been at work at the time of the offence and that the speed camera equipment was faulty.

A generic image of police vehicles

Parker, of Park Road, Shipley, produced a ‘scratch card’ bus ticket in court as well as a letter purporting to be from her employer stating that she was on a training course in Leeds at the time.

An investigation was launched and the letter was found to be fraudulent.

The 44-year-old subsequently pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice on August 18 and was sentenced to four months imprisonment suspended for 18 months at Bradford Crown Court on Thursday (December 9).

She was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of community service, given a 15-day rehabilitation activity order and told to pay £628 in fines and costs.

Rachel Wainwright, of West Yorkshire Police’s prosecutions and casualty prevention unit, said: “Parker hoped to evade prosecution by providing false details of her whereabouts at the time of the offence.

“But we investigated her claim and it soon became apparent that the letter she had showed the court was not what she said it was.”