Woman sexually assaulted and had clothes torn on way home from visiting her babies in hospital

The woman was walking home along Anlaby Road in Hull between 5.35pm and 5.50pm on November 30 when she was catcalled by a group of him who asked her to lift up her dress. She was then following over Park Street bridge by a man who is believed to have grabbed her bottom and tore her clothing.

Detective Constable Tiffany Strudwick, who is leading the investigation, said: “Whilst the woman did not sustain any physical injuries, understandably she has been left shaken and scared following the incident. We are continuing to treat this incident as a priority and remain dedicated to tackling violence and abuse against women and girls in our area and it will not be tolerated.“A number of lines of enquiry have been conducted so far and we are now keen to locate the three people in these images who we believe could assist us with our investigation. If you think this may be you, or you know any of these three individuals, you can contact us on 101 quoting investigation reference 22*103740.”