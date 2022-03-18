It came during a national “week of intensification” where North Yorkshire Police teamed up with the National Crime Agency to tackle drug dealers and help protect vulnerable people exploited by organised crime gangs.

It took place from March 7 to 13 and officers executed warrants at addresses linked to drugs and visited the homes of vulnerable people at risk of ‘cuckooing’ - when County Lines drug dealers take over someone else's home for a short time to carry out deals before returning to their town or city.

In addition to the 'golf ball', 21 wraps of suspected drugs were seized as well as almost £5000 in cash.

Det Chief Insp Lorraine Crossman-Smith said: “Whilst we work all year to take drugs off the streets of North Yorkshire this week of intensification has brought some substantial results. By disrupting supply lines and taking those involved out of circulation we can make North Yorkshire’s communities safer.

Scarborough

Some of the most significant results were in Scarborough where a drug warrant at one house led to the recovery of suspected cannabis, drug dealing equipment, cash and mobile phones. A 45-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis. The man was also arrested for possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. They were later released under investigation while enquiries continue. A search of a second property led to what is thought to be heroin seized.

Four people were arrested on suspicion of Class A drug offences following an early morning vehicle stop and search on Burniston Road. In a search of the white Audi, suspected drugs and cash were seized. The driver, a 39-year-old local man, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a Class A drug with intent to supply. The passengers, a 29-year-old man, and two women aged 18 and 25 were arrested on suspicion of possessing a Class A drug.

York

In York intelligence suggested a woman in her 50s was transporting runners in her vehicle and when that car was seen and stopped, she had six wraps of what is believed to be crack cocaine hidden in her bra. All three occupants of the car were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A . The woman was released under investigation and the other two released with no further action.

A vulnerable person check at a York address found the wrap of Class A, described as “the size a golf ball”, and a man, 18, West Yorkshire area and woman from York, 48, were arrested. A search at another property led to stolen property being recovered.

An officer on his way to execute a warrant at one of a number of properties across the North Yorkshire area.

Harrogate