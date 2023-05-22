Woman thrown from van after 'senseless' thieves steal it for 'worthless amusement'

A woman was thrown from a van which she was working in after two thieves decided to steal it for their own amusement.

The two men have been jailed for a combined total of four years and eight months after being found guilty at a trial following the theft. The van was quickly found undamaged and returned to the business after Jonathon Bratley and Richard Smelt decided to steal it for fun.

The woman fortunately did not suffer any significant injuries following the incident, which happened on May 9, 2021 in Grimsby. She was working in the van when a man got into the driver’s seat and started to drive off while she was still in the back.

She was thrown from the back of the van and sustained multiple injuries, although none were serious.

Bratley, 33, of The Cliff in Scunthorpe, and Smelt, 31, of Ashdown Avenue, also in Scunthorpe, were arrested on conspiracy to commit theft less than a week later in Grimsby after police identified them thanks to CCTV footage.

Detective Constable Andy Taylor, from Humberside Police, said: “The victim was lucky not to have suffered any significant injuries after she was thrown from the van in this senseless attempt to steal it from someone who was simply working hard and minding their own business.

“The vehicle was quickly recovered, undamaged, and returned to the company she was working for at the time; Bratley and Smelt did this all for their own worthless amusement which resulted in an innocent member of the public sustaining unnecessary injuries. They show no remorse or consideration for what they’ve done and the affects it has undoubtedly had on the victim.

“I hope the result at court and knowing the pair are behind bars allows the victim to feel that a sense of justice has been achieved.