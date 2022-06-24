Woman who abused children and distributed images of horrific attacks jailed

Miroslava Belakova was jailed for 70 months after police found indecent images of children on her mobile phone.

The 37-year-old appeared at Sheffield Crown Court earlier this week alongside Craig Fearn, who was also jailed for his role in the sexual abuse.

South Yorkshire Police originally investigated Fearn over drugs offences, but officers soon discovered the horrific images of children being abused.

Miroslava Belakova and Craig Fearn were both jailed earlier this week

Belakova, of Greenfoot Lane in Barnsley, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault against a child under 13, making indecent images of children and distributing indecent images of children, and was jailed for 70 months on June 21.

As part of the initial drugs inquiry Fearn, of Wakefield Road, Normanton, pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and possession of a prohibited weapon, namely CS gas.

He was sentenced to 49 months in prison after also entering guilty pleas to charges of arranging or facilitating a child sexual offence, possession of indecent images of children and possession of extreme pornography.

Detective Constable Elinor Duke, who led the investigation, said: “Fearn was initially arrested on suspicion of drugs offences but when evidence of indecent images was uncovered, he was further arrested for these crimes.

“The examination of Fearn’s devices found over 400 images each of Category A and Category B – Category A being the most severe – as well as over 1,000 Category C images. In addition, analysis of his devices showed he was in possession of extreme pornography.”

Further investigations led them to Belakova.

DC Duke added: "Indecent images investigations are harrowing for the officers and investigators that work on them, and Fearn had significant quantities of images depicting horrific abuse against children. What’s important to remember is that behind every image and video is an innocent child being harmed against their will, which is truly despicable.

“We work relentlessly to identify those involved in this type of offending – victims and perpetrators. Belakova was identified for being involved in the sexual assault of children, as well as the making of indecent images of children, which she then distributed to Fearn.

“While I am pleased that both Fearn and Belakova have admitted their crimes before a court, this does not take away the pain and harm caused to their victims.”