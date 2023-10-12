Woman who left food and water outside her home fined after causing 'substantial rat infestation'

A woman has been fined for repeatedly leaving food and water outside her home – leading to a “substantial” infestation of rats on her street.

Sophia Sadiq had been ordered to stop placing food at the property on Boy Lane, Bierley, after numerous reports it was attracting rats.

On Thursday (Oct 12) Sadiq was due to appear in court to answer charges brought by Bradford Council. She failed to appear and was found guilty in her absence after magistrates were shown an image of at least eight rats at the property.

She had been charged with failing to comply with a community protection notice – imposed to prevent her from continuing to feed rats, and failing to take steps to prevent pests.

Rats were spotted at the property on Boy Lane on a regular basis

Sadiq had been called to appear at Bradford and Keighley Magistrates Court on two previous occasions to answer the charges, but on each occasion had contacted the court to say she was too ill to attend.

When she failed to appear a third time, Magistrates agreed to hear the case in her absence, deciding she had been given numerous opportunities to make other arrangements – such as appearing by videolink.

Ruksana Kosser, prosecuting on behalf of Bradford Council, told the court council officers first received complaints on March 11 2022.

She said: “There were reports the defendant had been placing foodstuffs on the floor on a daily basis, resulting in the creation of a large rat infestation.”

Officers visited on March 16 and witnessed “a substantial rat infestation.”

As well as the food, plastic tubes filled with water had been left outside. Mrs Kosser said: “Rats were seen eating and drinking.”

Sadiq was spoken to and told to stop feeding the rats, and advised that pest control measures were needed. Mrs Kosser added: “She appeared unconcerned regarding the situation.”

Officers attended again on March 18 and again “saw a large number of rats on the driveway and garden.” They again saw that food and the plastic tubes had been placed in the area.

They issued a community protection order to Sadiq which required her to remove all food and implement work to end the infestation. On another visit in April they found food was still being regularly placed outside. On May 3 they again visited, and found no evidence of food being left outside.

However, on May 19 there was another complaint that Sadiq was again feeding rats. “Quality of life” impact assessments were handed out to neighbours to gauge how the infestation was affecting neighbours. On May 30 she was handed a community protection notice ordering her to clear the garden and to stop feeding wildlife immediately.

Mrs Kosser said: “Throughout summer and autumn complaints kept coming through, with mobile phone footage showing rat feeding behaviour.”

A visit on October 12 found no traps or measures to stop the infestation. Another on December 22 found food had once again been put out.

Mrs Kosser added: “Recent enquiries I have made show that this problem is still ongoing.”