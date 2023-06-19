All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’

Woman who violently attacked and robbed 94-year-old in own home jailed

A woman who violently assaulted a 94-year-old and robbed them has been jailed – however, her victim sadly died before they could see justice served.
Rebecca Marano
By Rebecca Marano
Published 19th Jun 2023, 16:19 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 16:19 BST
Amanda Hallows assaulted and robbed a 94-year-old in a vicious attack. She was jailed for 14 years at Sheffield Crown Court. Photo: South Yorkshire PoliceAmanda Hallows assaulted and robbed a 94-year-old in a vicious attack. She was jailed for 14 years at Sheffield Crown Court. Photo: South Yorkshire Police
Amanda Hallows assaulted and robbed a 94-year-old in a vicious attack. She was jailed for 14 years at Sheffield Crown Court. Photo: South Yorkshire Police

Amanda Hallows, aged 37, of Tithe Barn Way, Sheffield, targeted the home in the Burngreave area on May 24, 2022.

The victim lived alone.

Hallows knocked on the door of the house asking for a glass of water. The brought Hallows some water in a bottle, she said she wanted a glass instead and became aggressive, forcing the door open.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

She pushed the victim back by grabbing their shoulder and their eye. They fell to the floor and Hallows grabbed a wooden chair and hit the victim over the head where they lay, threatening to “finish” them if they moved. The victim then lost consciousness.

When they regained consciousness, their house had been ransacked and they called out for help.

The attack left them with a laceration on their forehead that needed hospital treatment.

Hallows had taken the victim’s glasses, a wallet and other items including coins.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hallows admitted the charges and on Thursday, June 15 was sentenced to 14 years at Sheffield Crown Court.

The sentencing comes at a particularly poignant time as her victim that day has recently sadly died.

Investigating Officer Stephanie Sales, who led the investigation, said: “Hallows committed a callous and calculated attack on a vulnerable member of our society. I would like to commend the victim for their bravery during this investigation and pass my condolences onto their family after they sadly passed away recently.

“They demonstrated grit and determination throughout the investigation, attended court to face their attacker and did so with strength.”