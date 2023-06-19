Woman who violently attacked and robbed 94-year-old in own home jailed

A woman who violently assaulted a 94-year-old and robbed them has been jailed – however, her victim sadly died before they could see justice served.

Amanda Hallows assaulted and robbed a 94-year-old in a vicious attack. She was jailed for 14 years at Sheffield Crown Court. Photo: South Yorkshire Police

Amanda Hallows, aged 37, of Tithe Barn Way, Sheffield, targeted the home in the Burngreave area on May 24, 2022.

The victim lived alone.

Hallows knocked on the door of the house asking for a glass of water. The brought Hallows some water in a bottle, she said she wanted a glass instead and became aggressive, forcing the door open.

She pushed the victim back by grabbing their shoulder and their eye. They fell to the floor and Hallows grabbed a wooden chair and hit the victim over the head where they lay, threatening to “finish” them if they moved. The victim then lost consciousness.

When they regained consciousness, their house had been ransacked and they called out for help.

The attack left them with a laceration on their forehead that needed hospital treatment.

Hallows had taken the victim’s glasses, a wallet and other items including coins.

Hallows admitted the charges and on Thursday, June 15 was sentenced to 14 years at Sheffield Crown Court.

The sentencing comes at a particularly poignant time as her victim that day has recently sadly died.

Investigating Officer Stephanie Sales, who led the investigation, said: “Hallows committed a callous and calculated attack on a vulnerable member of our society. I would like to commend the victim for their bravery during this investigation and pass my condolences onto their family after they sadly passed away recently.