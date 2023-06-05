A woman has been injured after she was attacked by a dog off the lead while walking with her child at a nature reserve.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers in Rotherham are appealing for help to identify a dog and its owner following an incident at Silverwood Colliery Woodland nature reserve.

"On 31 May between 9:30am and 9:45am it is reported that a woman and her young child were walking their dog between Hollings Lane, Thrybergh and Woodlaithes village when they were approached by an unknown dog who was being walked off its lead. The dog is alleged to have attacked the victim’s dog, and as she attempted to intervene she suffered puncture wounds to her hand.

"The owner is believed to have struggled to gain control of his dog, during which the victim has fled the scene.

Silverwood Colliery Woodland nature reserve at Thrybergh

"The dog is described as being similar to a Cane Corso or Great Dane, white with black spots, believed to be named ‘Spot’.

"The owner is described as white, aged in his 50s to early 60s with white/grey hair. He was wearing a navy blue anorak, combat trousers and brown boots.

"Officers are working extremely hard across South Yorkshire to ensure that action is taken against dogs and their owners who are a concern to our communities. Early intervention can reduce the dog causing distress or serious injury to further victims.

