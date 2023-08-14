All Sections
Woodseats murder: Two women, 44 and 35, charged with murdering man in Sheffield house as victim is named

Two women have been charged with murder after a man suffered a fatal head injury in a Sheffield house.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 14th Aug 2023, 16:04 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 16:05 BST

South Yorkshire Police have now named the victim as Stephen Mark Koszyczarski, 60. He died after an incident at the property on Fraser Drive in Woodseats on August 9.

Zoe Ryder, 35, and Nicola Lethbridge, 44, both also of Fraser Drive, have been charged with murder and robbery and have made their first appearance at Sheffield Magistrates Court. Their case has been sent to the Crown court.

Two men, aged 50 and 41, were also arrested on suspicion of mrder and remain in custody.

Mr Koszyczarski’s family have asked that people take care not to post comments on social media that could cause distress.