Two women have been charged with murder after a man suffered a fatal head injury in a Sheffield house.

South Yorkshire Police have now named the victim as Stephen Mark Koszyczarski, 60. He died after an incident at the property on Fraser Drive in Woodseats on August 9.

Zoe Ryder, 35, and Nicola Lethbridge, 44, both also of Fraser Drive, have been charged with murder and robbery and have made their first appearance at Sheffield Magistrates Court. Their case has been sent to the Crown court.

Two men, aged 50 and 41, were also arrested on suspicion of mrder and remain in custody.