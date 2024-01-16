A student and an ex-museum worker have appeared in court after the World Snooker Championship was disrupted by a Just Stop Oil protest.

University student Edred Ilmari Heath Whittingham appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Tuesday charged with criminal damage while Margaret Reid, a former museum professional, appeared at the same court charged with attempting to cause criminal damage. They both pleaded not guilty.

The match between Robert Milkins and Joe Perry was interrupted by a man wearing a Just Stop Oil T-shirt invading the Crucible arena in Sheffield and tipping orange paint powder on to one of the tables on April 17 2023.

A woman was prevented from executing a similar stunt on the other table after being tackled by referee Olivier Marteel.

University student Edred Ilmari Heath Whittingham (right) appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Tuesday charged with criminal damage while Margaret Reid (left), a former museum professional, appeared at the same court charged with attempting to cause criminal damage.