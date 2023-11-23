Worsborough crash Barnsley: Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after crash in Yorkshire
A motorcyclist is in a life-threatening condition in hospital following a crash in Yorkshire.
The crash happened in Park Road in Worsborough, Barnsley, at 7.34am on Wednesday, November 22.
It involved a silver Toyota Yaris and a grey Honda motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, a 25 year old man, suffered a serious head injury. He remains in hospital.
South Yorkshire Police are now appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact them quoting incident number 163 of 22 November 2023.