Worsbrough: Man, 69, dies after falling into road and being struck by two cars in Yorkshire village
South Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal after a man died in a road collision in Barnsley on Sunday at about 9.10pm.
The 69-year-old is believed to have fallen in the road, and two cars stopped to assist him, however, a silver BMW and a grey Hyundai i10 are then thought to have struck him.
The man was treated by the ambulance service but died at the scene on Park Road, Worsbrough.
Police attended and drivers of all the vehicle remained at the scene and are assisting offices, who are now appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone who may have seen the pedestrian before the collision.