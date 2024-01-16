XL Bully owners told to comply with all the restrictions ‘before time runs out’

An animal charity has warned XL Bully owners they must comply with all of the new restrictions “before time runs out”.

Lynne James, a vet working for the charity People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA), said owners who ignore the rules could be hit with a criminal record and an unlimited fine, and their dog could also be put down.

Changes to the Dangerous Dog Act 1991, introduced following a series of attacks, have made it illegal to sell, breed, rehome or abandon an XL Bully dog or walk them without a muzzle and lead in England and Wales since December 31 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owners who want to keep their XL Bullys must also take out third party public liability insurance cover for their dog, apply for a Certificate of Exemption (incurs a £92.40 fee) by midday on January 31 and get it neutered.

Owners of XL Bully dogs have to comply with a new set of restrictions

“We know, regardless of personal thoughts about the ban, all owners of dogs deemed to fit the XL Bully type will now need to follow the guidance,” said Ms James.

“The Government has determined the physical characteristics which will decide if a dog fits the ‘breed type’ of the XL Bully.

“They have shared DNA or simply what owners were told their dog was when they were bought or rehomed will not count as evidence of breed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, they have confirmed that other established breeds, such as those recognised by the UK Kennel Club, who may meet some of the characteristics of the XL Bully breed type, are not covered by the ban.

“The Government has also stated that owners are responsible for determining themselves if their dog is classified as an XL Bully type or not.”

Some owners scrambled to rehome their dogs before they were added to the list of banned breeds, claiming they will not be able to keep them in rented properties or get pet insurance.

Scotland is now planning to impose a ban, after dozens of XL Bully dogs were rehomed there by owners who wanted to avoid the restrictions.