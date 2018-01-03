York detectives hunt man who sexually assaulted and robbed woman near St Peter's School

Detectives in York are hunting a man who lured a vulnerable woman to a quiet area of the city before subjecting her to a "horrendous attack".

The man physically and sexually assaulted the woman yesterday evening after walking with her from Lendal Bridge to the back of St Peter's School.

North Yorkshire Police today released details of the incident as they appealed for witnesses who may be able to help them identify the man responsible.

Detective Inspector Alan Rowan said: “This was a horrendous attack on a vulnerable woman, who the suspect befriended before luring her to a place where he could attack her.

“I urge anyone who was in the area at the time, to please cast their minds back and contact us if they can provide any assistance to our investigation."

The victim, who is in her 60s, was seen with the man at around 7pm near Lendal Bridge in York.

She then walked with the man, down the side of the River Ouse in the direction of Scarborough Bridge, passing the Esplanade car park and the Post Office building on her left hand side.

The pair then crossed over Scarborough Bridge and, once over the bridge, continued walking alongside the river, out of town towards the back of St Peter’s school and Clifton Bridge.

When they approached the back of St Peter’s School, the man subjected the woman to a serious sexual and physical assault and stole money from her.

Det Insp Rowan said: “Unfortunately, the victim has found it difficult to provide any detailed description of the suspect and we appeal to members of the public to help us find her attacker.”

Anyone who saw a woman in her 60s with a man in that area of York at around 7pm last night is asked to contact police on 101, select option 1 and speak to the Force Control Room.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12180001044.