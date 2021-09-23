York man, 21, loses driving licence after being caught riding an e-scooter while drunk

Jack Robinson was caught on Parliament Street

Jack Armstrong, of York, was three times over the legal limit when he was stopped in the city centre.

Officers saw him riding erratically on Parliament Street and he refused to give a roadside breath test.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old was arrested and taken into custody, where a subsequent breath test recorded an alcohol reading of 106. The legal limit is 35.

When the case reached York Magistrates’ Court, Armstrong pleaded guilty to drink driving and was sentenced on on Monday September 20.

He was disqualified from driving any kind of vehicle, including cars, for 23 months.

He was also ordered to carry out 50 hours of unpaid community work and pay a total of £180 in costs and surcharges.

After the hearing, Traffic Sergeant Paul Cording said: “E-scooters are classed as motor vehicles by the Road Traffic Act.

“That means you can’t ride one on public roads or footpaths without insurance, a driving licence and you certainly can’t ride one under the influence of drink or drugs.

“As well being illegal, it’s a huge risk to the safety of pedestrians and other road users.”

Official hire schemes, such as the one now operating in York, ensure riders are insured and have the relevant licence before they are allowed to rent a scooter.

However, riders of privately-owned e-scooters are unlikely to be able to obtain insurance.