York Marina Naburn Lock: Police release CCTV of expensively-dressed suspected boat thief who targeted Yorkshire marina

North Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of a well-dressed suspected thief who stole a canopy from a boat moored at York Marina.

By Grace Newton
3 minutes ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 3:31pm

The expensive canopy was attached to a motorboat tied up at Naburn Lock on Thursday March 9, and the theft is thought to have occurred at 5.15pm.

North Yorkshire Police said: “The man in the images is described as white, aged 50 to 60, and he was wearing a red sailing-style jacket, a tweed flat cap, black jeans, black Hunter wellies, and was carrying a distinctive blue and white sailing umbrella.

“It is believed he walked up to the marina from the direction of the cycle path.

The suspect wore a sailing jacket and Hunter wellies
“If this is you or you have information that could help us to trace him, please email [email protected] or call 101, option 2, and ask for Peter Cooper.

“Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230043292 when providing details.”

Another view of the man
