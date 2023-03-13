North Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of a well-dressed suspected thief who stole a canopy from a boat moored at York Marina.

The expensive canopy was attached to a motorboat tied up at Naburn Lock on Thursday March 9, and the theft is thought to have occurred at 5.15pm.

North Yorkshire Police said: “The man in the images is described as white, aged 50 to 60, and he was wearing a red sailing-style jacket, a tweed flat cap, black jeans, black Hunter wellies, and was carrying a distinctive blue and white sailing umbrella.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is believed he walked up to the marina from the direction of the cycle path.

The suspect wore a sailing jacket and Hunter wellies

“If this is you or you have information that could help us to trace him, please email [email protected] or call 101, option 2, and ask for Peter Cooper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230043292 when providing details.”