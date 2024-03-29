Yorkshire bus driver jailed after befriending then sexually assaulting a woman he targeted via her bus pass

Chris Paul Clipsham, 44, sexually assaulted a woman he targeted via her bus pass.

The bus driver, of Blackthorn Close, Whitley, preyed on the vulnerable woman after noting her name from her pass.

He then used social media to search for the victim and befriended her.

North Yorkshire Police said Chris Paul Clipsham sexually assaulted the woman who he met in his line of work.

On the night of the incident, Clipsham picked the victim up in his car and drove her to a quiet location where he sexually assaulted her.

At York Magistrates' Court on Thursday (Mar 28), Clipsham appeared for sentencing after admitting to three charges of sexual assault at an earlier hearing.

The 44-year-old was given a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years, ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.

Clipsham was also ordered to carry out a rehabilitation activity and 150 hours of unpaid work.

PC Laura Wright from North Yorkshire Police who investigated the case, said: “This is a case of opportunistic sexual assault of a vulnerable victim. The assault has left a significant and lasting impact on the victim who continues to have flashbacks and has been left feeling unsafe and fearful of men.

“The victim should be commended on the bravery she has shown throughout this process. She has shown immense courage and determination in order to get justice for what has happened to her.