A Yorkshire bus driver who abused children between 1973 and 2002 has been jailed.

Now-retired John Foster, 78, of Wawne near Beverley, ‘systematically’ preyed on children using his bus for 30 years, and has now been given a 25-year prison sentence at Hull Crown Court.

He was charged with offences including rape, attempted rape, indecent assault and gross indecency with or towards a child, between 1973 and 2002. He denied all the charges, but was founf guilty by a jury after an eight-day trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While working as a driver, he ‘befriended’ victims and allowed them to travel for free.

John Foster

Building up their trust, he then began taking them on trips out trainspotting and to football matches where he would touch and abuse them.

As the abuse continued, as way of payment, Foster would then allow them to steer the wheel of his car, as well as buying them cigarettes and alcohol. On one occasion, Foster gave one of his victims a gas aerosol to inhale as a form of recreational high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Superintendent Phil Gadd said of Humberside Police: “Firstly, I’d like to start by acknowledging the sheer courage these victims had in reporting his unforgiveable crimes to us so we could investigate and seek justice.

“The bravery that they have gone on to show throughout the investigation and court proceedings is a real testament to their strength.

“Foster’s lifetime offending spanned over more than 40 years, and he is without doubt a serious sexual predator who put his victims through untold distress and suffering for his own perverse needs. Forcing his victims to endure the harrowing ordeal of a trial, reliving what he did to them by maintaining his not guilty plea.

“Whilst today’s sentencing may not take away the pain his victims have had to carry throughout their lives, I hope it will bring them some comfort in knowing this sexual offender cannot inflict pain or suffering on anybody else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope that today’s outcome provides the public some reassurance in knowing that we take all reports of these offences incredibly seriously whether they are recent or non-recent offences, and would encourage any victim to come forward, when they are ready, so we can continue to take action against the perpetrators.