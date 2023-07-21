All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Yorkshire businessman accused of major fraud ordered to return to UK by judge 'not persuaded' by terminal cancer diagnosis

A 70-year-old businessman apparently suffering from terminal cancer has been told to return to Yorkshire and face justice by a sceptical judge.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:03 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 12:03 BST

John Miles Carnell and his wife Jacqueline, 73, are charged with multiple counts of fraud and theft, including cheque forgery, dating from when they lived in the Harrogate and Ripon areas between 2014 and 2018.

They have since moved to Portugal, and earlier this year a warrant was issued for their arrest in the Algarve after Judge Simon Hickey was unconvinced by their excuses for failing to attend York Crown Court.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Due to give their pleas at the same court on Friday, they once again did not show up, and Judge Hickey was told that Mr Carnell had been given a terminal diagnosis of prostate cancer and was unfit to travel.

Most Popular
York Crown Court exteriorYork Crown Court exterior
York Crown Court exterior

Judge Hickey criticised the ‘vague’ medical documents he was provided with at the last hearing in May, and today reiterated that he was ‘not persuaded’ by the certificates purporting to be from a Portuguese GP.

The couple’s barrister, Howard Godfrey KC, said that Mr Carnell required further surgery and that his wife needed to remain with him to provide care, but that both were keen to co-operate and attend their trial.

Adding that Mr Carnell appeared ‘plainly unwell’ in video calls with his legal team, Mr Godfrey asked for the arrest warrant to be withdrawn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the Crown Prosecution Service contested this, adding that the medical certificate was ‘inadequate’.

As both Mr and Mrs Carnell deny all charges against them and York is unable to accommodate a projected three-week trial, they will not be in the dock until May 2025, when availability was found at Hull Crown Court.

Refusing to withdraw the warrants, Judge Hickey said: “In the case of Mrs Carnell, there is no reason why she should not attend and no excuse not to appear before the court. In the case of the male, I keep being presented with medical evidence very late in the day. I am not convinced that the reports cover what you say they do. I would be persuaded if they travelled here and he was examined by a police surgeon. I am not prepared to withdraw the warrant, and they can travel to the jurisdiction of the United Kingdom for their arraignment.”