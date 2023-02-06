Yorkshire care home manager stole money from elderly residents and spent it on holidays and Next Directory orders

The former manager of a Yorkshire care home has been jailed for stealing money from vulnerable residents in her care.

Lauren Burgess, 41, has been jailed for 22 months for the offences committed at Hawthorn House in Strensall, near York, which cares for adults with learning difficulties and complex mental health needs.

She pleaded guilty to four counts of theft and was sentenced on 1 February at York Crown Court.

The audacious thefts came to light in 2020 when a relative was going through the finances of a family member who was resident in the home but had sadly died and noticed a substantial drop in the amount of money in their bank account.

On further scrutiny they found payments for foreign holidays, Amazon purchases, Next Directory orders and payments to debt collectors. The purchases were incompatible with their loved one’s lifestyle at the time and they reported their concerns to North Yorkshire Police.

An audit carried out by the care home uncovered a further three victims targeted by Burgess, of Strensall.

The investigation found that unusual purchases and withdrawals of cash had been made on the residents’ bank accounts between 2017 and 2020. In one case, a victim lost over £37,000 and another over £29,000.

Officers estimated that the victims had lost around £77,000, however, a lower amount of £20,305 was agreed by the court.

The court has set a timetable later this year for a Proceeds of Crime hearing that will seek to recover the amount of money Burgess has benefitted from through her criminal activity.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sophie Wilson of York CID, said: “Lauren Burgess was in a position of trust and had privileged access to the accounts of vulnerable people in her care.

“Her job was to protect and care for those people but instead she took complete advantage of her position, using thousands of pounds of their money to selfishly fund her own lifestyle.

“My thanks go to the family who reported their initial concerns, which helped us to uncover the rest of Burgess’ wrongdoing and bring her to justice.