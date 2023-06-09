Yorkshire company Clipper Logistics fined by court for failing to declare driver's details

One of Yorkshire’s largest businesses has been fined by a court for failing to declare the details of an employee following a traffic offence.

Clipper Logistics Ltd, which was a long-term stand and kit sponsor of Leeds United, appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court this week to answer the charge of failing to give information as to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

The business, which was taken over by GXO Logistics last year, pleaded guilty and was fined £660 with a victim surcharge of £264. They were also ordered to pay the police’s costs of £110.

Details of the original traffic offence were not given.

Logistics was founded by Leeds entrepreneur Steve Parkin, who worked as a butcher, miner and HGV driver before setting up a logistics firm that won contracts from John Lewis, Superdry and Arcadia. The passionate Leeds United fan, who at one point considered buying the club, also owns a racing stud in Knaresborough.