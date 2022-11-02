The woman on the treatment table

The woman gave false details to staff at Dolly’s Aesthetics, based in the York Eco Business Centre at Clifton Moor, and received treatments costing over £400.

The clinic specialises in anti-ageing treatments and others other procedures such as fat dissolving, lip augmentation and cheek enhancement.

North Yorkshire Police said: “We appealing for the public's help to locate a woman officers would like to speak to following an incident of fraud at a beauty business.

“The incident happened around 5pm on 28 September at the York Eco Business Centre, Amy Johnson Way at on Clifton Moor.

“A woman attended the property and gave false details before having a number of cosmetic procedures costing in excess of £400.

“The woman then left the premises without paying for the treatments.

“She was with another woman and a small child and they all left the scene in a small black car.

“Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that could help the investigation.

“Anyone with any information is asked to email: [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1864 Fiona Wilding.

“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.