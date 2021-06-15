Yorkshire couple to sell their 'dream home' after masked burglary gang raid their house

Bradford Crown Court heard how the three intruders were wearing balaclavas and carrying a sledgehammer and two crowbars when they smashed their way into the house in Pudsey, Leeds.

The female householder was alone in the property when the burglars confronted her and one of them demanded:”Where’s the gold? Where’s the cash? Where’s the safe? I know there’s one here.”

He also told the woman:”If you make any noise I’ll stab you.”

Horsman was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court

During the targeted raid demands were made for her husband’s valuable watch and the keys to a Ferrrari and one of the gang said they knew where the couple lived in London.

The terrified woman was pushed to the floor during the daytime break-in and when she tried shouting for help she was struck in the face causing an injury to her eye.

The court heard that two of the gang went upstairs and ransacked rooms looking for designer clothing and property and the intruders eventually fled with nearly £13,000 worth of goods including a Christian Dior bag and Gucci sunglasses.

As they left one intruder said if she called the police they would come for her in London.

Jarvis Horsman, 24, of Harrogate Road, Bradford, was linked to the burglary after police found CCTV footage of him and another male buying items including the sledgehammer and crowbars from the B&Q store in Thornbury.

A so-called “burner” phone was also found police and the device which had been activated on the day of the burglary was found to have Horsman’s DNA on it.

More CCTV footage showed the burglars using a stolen Audi A4 bearing false plates as their “getaway” vehicle.

Horsman, who was locked up for house burglaries in 2017, pleaded guilty to the burglary charge and was jailed for five years and six months.

Prosecutor Andrew Petterson said the female complainant had suffered panic attacks, loss of sleep and PTSD as a result of the incident and she no longer felt safe at home.

“She and her husband have decided to sell the property and move away,” said Mr Petterson.

He said the woman had seen the property as her “dream home”, but that dream had now been shattered.

“This burglary, the prosecution submit, had a number of hallmarks of pre-planning and professionalism,” he added.

Horsman, who has a young son, was said to have expressed remorse for his behaviour and described being “sickened” by what had happened.

Judge Neil Davey QC said it was one of the most serious offences of its type that it was possible to commit.

He said the complainant had been “helpless and defenceless” against three masked intruders armed with weapons.