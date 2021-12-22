Yorkshire cowboy builder jailed for 'creating useless work' and defrauding couple while working on their home

Thomas Howell, 35, of Wetherby, was hired by Simon Lamb and Cindy Jonas to build a conservatory extension, new drive and porch at their home in the town.

However, he halted work during the first Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020 and when the couple asked for the money to be refunded until it could resume, he did not return it and falsely claimed his bank had prevented him accessing the cash.

The building work in March 2020

A structural survey also revealed that the work he had already completed was of a poor standard, with concerns highlighted including inadequate depth to the conservatory foundations.

On December 3 Howell, having failed to turn up to an earlier hearing, pleaded guilty at York Magistrates Court to one count of fraud by making a dishonest representation and one count of knowingly and recklessly engaging in commercial practice which contravened professional standards.

He has now been jailed for 10 months at York Crown Court and ordered to repay £4,500 to Mr Lamb and Ms Jonas in £200 monthly instalments.

Howell's solicitor said his client suffered from OCD, depression and anxiety, and also has caring responsibilities for his five-year-old child.

The foundations for the conservatory

The court heard he had an offer of a job in waste management when he leaves prison and was a man of previous good character who had never been in custody before.

Judge Simon Hickey acknowledged that although there had been 'no intention to defraud', the victims' marriage and financial situation had suffered as a result of him 'creating useless work'.

Howell had claimed that his bank had begun an investigation into his account which prevented him transferring the money back to Mr Lamb and Ms Jonas, giving various excuses before eventually admitting he no longer had the cash due to his poor financial management. The bank confirmed that there had been no restrictions placed on his account.

Mr Lamb and Ms Jonas had to hire alternative builders to complete the work, which included rebuilding the porch and destroying the base and walls of the conservatory.