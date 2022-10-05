Yorkshire crash leaves over £1,000 in cash scattered at the roadside - before men are arrested for money laundering

Humberside Police said: “Two men have been arrested on suspicion of money laundering after an incident in Atwick, East Riding of Yorkshire, last night (Tuesday 4 October).

“We were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving two cars at around 5:40pm. Four people were reported to have been injured, with two taken to hospital for treatment on their injuries.

“Witnesses at the scene informed officers that the driver of one vehicle was seen to be gathering a large sum of cash from the surrounding area immediately after the collision.

Atwick village

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following searches, more than £1,150 was recovered and two men were arrested on suspicion of money laundering. They both remain in our custody whilst our enquiries continue.