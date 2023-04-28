All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago Foreign NHS doctors will not be evacuated from Sudan by UK
35 minutes ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
46 minutes ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
1 hour ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
1 hour ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet
3 hours ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan

Yorkshire crime: Driver on A1 loses control before spinning across two live lines after using phone

A driver lost control of his car before spinning across two live lanes on the A1.

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:25 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 12:25 BST

The driver hit a motorway central reservation before spinning out of control and crossing two live lanes, as seen on the new episode of Traffic Cops.

The driver claims a mechanical fault caused the crash, but officers think differently when the driver is quizzed about his phone being used at the time of the accident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An explanation is then given by the driver who said he had been changing his music using his phone on the passenger seat.

Most Popular
Yorkshire crime: Driver on A1 loses control before spinning across two live lines after using phone Traffic copsYorkshire crime: Driver on A1 loses control before spinning across two live lines after using phone Traffic cops
Yorkshire crime: Driver on A1 loses control before spinning across two live lines after using phone Traffic cops

Watch Traffic Cops on Monday night on Channel 5 for more on this incident and others across Yorkshire.