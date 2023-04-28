The driver hit a motorway central reservation before spinning out of control and crossing two live lanes, as seen on the new episode of Traffic Cops.
The driver claims a mechanical fault caused the crash, but officers think differently when the driver is quizzed about his phone being used at the time of the accident.
An explanation is then given by the driver who said he had been changing his music using his phone on the passenger seat.
