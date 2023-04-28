A driver lost control of his car before spinning across two live lanes on the A1.

The driver hit a motorway central reservation before spinning out of control and crossing two live lanes, as seen on the new episode of Traffic Cops.

The driver claims a mechanical fault caused the crash, but officers think differently when the driver is quizzed about his phone being used at the time of the accident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An explanation is then given by the driver who said he had been changing his music using his phone on the passenger seat.

Yorkshire crime: Driver on A1 loses control before spinning across two live lines after using phone Traffic cops