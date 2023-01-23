Officers were patrolling shortly before 5am on Saturday morning (January 21) when they spotted a BMW in the Sowerby area with a lot of damage to the front nearside.
A large section of the bumper and wing was missing and the wheel was also significantly damaged with parts of the alloy completely gone, police said.
In a social media statement, North Yorkshire Police said: “We set off following the vehicle as it continued and turned into a residential parking area. During this time it completely lost its front tyre.”
The driver was detained and on being breathalysed, blew almost twice the legal limit.
He was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of alcohol, driving a vehicle without an MOT certificate and driving a vehicle in a condition likely to cause danger or injury.
"Given the damage to the vehicle, we then set about following the journey he’d made and discovered a parked Ford Focus on Back Lane in Sowerby which appeared to have been involved in a collision”, police added.
"Debris around the vehicle matched that of the BMW and as such the driver was further arrested on suspicion of failing to stop after a road accident.
“He has been released under investigation whilst our enquiries continue.
“We’re working to establish what happened to the parked vehicle so if you saw the BMW or any other vehicles around the time of the offence, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting our ref number: 12230012107”