A drunk driver of a car without a bumper, wing and front wheel was arrested by police in Yorkshire.

Officers were patrolling shortly before 5am on Saturday morning (January 21) when they spotted a BMW in the Sowerby area with a lot of damage to the front nearside.

A large section of the bumper and wing was missing and the wheel was also significantly damaged with parts of the alloy completely gone, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a social media statement, North Yorkshire Police said: “We set off following the vehicle as it continued and turned into a residential parking area. During this time it completely lost its front tyre.”

Drunk driver of car with no bumper wing and wheel arrested after Yorkshire crash cc NYP

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver was detained and on being breathalysed, blew almost twice the legal limit.

He was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of alcohol, driving a vehicle without an MOT certificate and driving a vehicle in a condition likely to cause danger or injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Given the damage to the vehicle, we then set about following the journey he’d made and discovered a parked Ford Focus on Back Lane in Sowerby which appeared to have been involved in a collision”, police added.

"Debris around the vehicle matched that of the BMW and as such the driver was further arrested on suspicion of failing to stop after a road accident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has been released under investigation whilst our enquiries continue.